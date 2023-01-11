
Jacob Oram News
thumb

Pakistani cricketer Usman Khan wants to play for UAE

Pakistan batter Usman Khan stoleall the limelight in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday. With hiscentury, Khulna Tigers' big collection was topped by Chattogram Challeng

thumb

The Jacob Oram Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jacob David Philip Oram (born 28 July 1978) is a New Zealand former cricketer who has played all forms of the game for 10 years. He was a left-handed hitter and a right-armed fast-

