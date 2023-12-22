Jacob Duffy News
Williamson, Jamieson excluded from squad for Bangladesh T20Is
Captain Kane Williamson will notplay the T20I series against Bangladesh. The Kiwis will enter the field in thethree-match T20I series without New Zealand's limited-overs captain. P
Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in New Zealand T20 squad for UAE series
New Zealand's team for the T20Iseries against UAE this month has been changed at the last minute. Experiencedpacer Blair Tickner will not play in the series because of family oblig
India whitewash New Zealand and claim top spot in ICC ODI rankings
India have become number one inthe ICC ODI rankings by whitewashing New Zealand on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma'steam defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI in Indore.
Chapman, Mitchell secure easy win for New Zealand in a high-scoring match
After the T20 series, New Zealandalso won the only ODI against Scotland. Despite posting a total of 306 runs, thehosts lost the match by a big margin of 7 wickets. Mark Chapman, wh
Latham-led New Zealand in Dhaka for T20I series
New Zealand squad has landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to play a five-T20I series against Bangladesh.Finn Allen and Colin de Grandhomme alongside a del
New Zealand also want strict Covid protocols like Australia
The Australian national team hadvisited Bangladesh recently. But they demanded many strict conditions in thetour because of the fragile Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh which Bangl