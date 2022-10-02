Isuru Udana News
Naman Ojha's century gives Indian Legends Road Safety World Series title
Indian Legends have clinched theRoad Safety World Series trophy for the second time in a row beating Sri LankaLegends by 33 runs on Saturday (October 1) in Raipur.Batting first, op
Dilshan's all-round show gives Sri Lanka Legends big win against Bangladesh Legends
Tillakaratne Dilshan’s outstandingall-round performance gives Sri Lanka Legends a big victory of 70 runs againstBangladesh Legends on Sunday (September 27) in Raipur. With the win,
The Isuru Udana Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Isuru Udana Tillakaratna is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who has represented Sri Lanka in limited formats. He was born on February 17, 1988 in Balangoda, Sri Lanka. He is pr
Shiran Fernando advised 'Viral Culture' test for Covid-19 positive results
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will recommend ‘Viral Culture tests’ for its newest pacer Shiran Fernando, who has returned a second positive COVID-19 test in Bangladesh. The suggestion wi
Credit to their bowlers: Perera after first ODI defeat against Bangladesh
Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera has given credit to the Bangladesh bowlers after their 33-run defeat against the hosts in the first match of three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla
Shiran Fernando sent to isolation
Shiran Fernando has only been found positive again and two others- Isuru Udana and the bowling coach Chaminda Vaas- are Covid-19 negative.The pace bowler Fernando, who was positive
Tamim becomes first Bangladeshi to complete 14,000 international runs
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has become the first Bangladeshi cricketer to touch the milestone of 14,000 runs in international cricket. He has achieved this feat during the f
BCB confirms false positive Covid tests, first ODI to take place on time
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media manager Jalal Yunus confirms that four of five people have tested positive for the disease wh
Three SL members test COVID positive ahead of first Mirpur ODI
The start of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series is at risk after three members from the touring group have tested positive. Sri Lanka players Isuru Udana, Shiran Fernando and bowling c
Udana preparing to use BPL experience against Bangladesh
Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana has said that he wants to use the experience of playing in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the hosts whi
T10 League 2021: Full squads
Eight teams will compete in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League from January 28 to February 6.The teams are divided into two groups: Group A and B.Group A: Bangla Tigers, De
IPL's Sri Lankan players and support staff missed watching final
Barring Mahela Jaywardene, IPL's all Sri Lankan players and support staff (men and women) who participated in the recently concluded IPL (Indian Premier League) in the UAE missed w