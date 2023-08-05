
Ismail Haider Mallick News
thumb

It is a shock for us: BCB director about Tamim Iqbal's resignation from captaincy

The upcoming mega events, theAsia Cup and the ODI World Cup, will both be played in the ODI format. Prior tothat, Tamim Iqbal resigned as captain of the Bangladesh ODI team. He wil

thumb

BPL Governing Council responds to Shakib's comment, will welcome him as CEO

"If they made me the BPLCEO, it would take me one or two months to correct everything”- the country'sbest star Shakib Al Hasan, who is extremely dissatisfied with theirregularities

thumb

Mohammad Salahuddin disappointed with absence of DRS in BPL 2023

The ninth season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) will begin on January 6. Despite the best efforts of thetournament committee, some shortcomings remain. The Decision Review S

thumb

No DRS before playoffs in BPL 2023

Due to lack of time, theorganizers could not keep Decision Review System (DRS) in the last edition of theBangladesh Premier League (BPL). Although they had time this time, they cou

thumb

BCB not interested in bringing foreign ownerships in BPL

Betting or gambling is nowinextricably intertwined with the sports industry. It is now common for bettingsites to join as sponsors in various tournaments of the cricket world. Bang

thumb

'It's hard to organize tournaments like IPL or PSL'

The Indian Premier League (IPL)is undoubtedly the best franchise-based cricket tournament in cricket. For atime, many people, starting with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials

thumb

BCB planning to decrease overseas players' limit in BPL

The next season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) will run from January to mid-February next year. Aroundthe same time, Australia's Big Bash League (BBL), United Arab EmiratesI

thumb

Highest salary of BPL Tk80 lakhs, lowest Tk5 lakhs

The governing council of thetournament has already finalized seven teams for the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) for the next three seasons. The next season of BPL is scheduled to b

thumb

Reasons behind Shakib and Mashrafe's inability to become BPL franchise owner

The BPL Governing Council onSunday (September 25) finalized the seven franchises for the next three seasonsof the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). After scrutinizing the applicatio

thumb

Board confirms close door BPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally decided to start the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) without spectators. However, during the tournament, considering corona situati

thumb

BCB informs reason for not keeping DRS in BPL

It has been an international series after another. The board has to think several times to organize a tournament. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is hosting the eighth edition of

thumb

Dhaka's ownership has been finalised

Ownership of Dhaka team has been finalized for the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This time Dhaka will be represented byMinister Group. Secretary of BPL Govern

