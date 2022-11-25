
  • Islami Bank East Zone
Islami Bank East Zone News
thumb

Naim Sheikh hits another fifty as BCB South Zone secure BCL final

Opener Naim Sheikh, who was leftout of the national team recently, is in great form in the ongoing BangladeshCricket League (BCL). His hat-trick half-century saw a hat-trick victor

thumb

280-300 runs must be scored against India: Miraz

Bangladesh will face India in theODI series at home after two weeks. Before this series, the cricketers arepreparing themselves by playing the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket

thumb

Islami Bank East Zone secure big win against BCB Central Zone in BCL

Islami Bank East Zone beat BCBCentral Zone by 114 runs in today’s Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) match.Batting first, East Zone put up a fighting total of 254 runs. In response, C

thumb

Sunzamul's fiery spell hands East Zone thrashing defeat

Spinner Sunzamul Islam delievered a match winning spell for North Zone in Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). He grabbed 8 wickets during the second innings, to earn the best figure o

thumb

Tamim hits triple century in BCL

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has shown great form ahead of Pakistan Test series. He has brought up his maiden first-class triple century in the first round of Bangladesh

thumb

BCL to commence from January 20

Fifth edition of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) is expected to begin from January 20. Although it was supposed to start in September of last year, due to the refusal of franchises

