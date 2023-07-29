Ireland women News
Ireland wicketkeeper Mary Waldron retires from international cricket
Mary Waldron, the wicket-keeperbatter of the Ireland women's cricket team, has retired from internationalcricket. That is the end of her 13-year run as an international cricket pla
Commentary panel announced for Pakistan-Ireland Women's Series
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming women's series between Pakistan and Ireland on Friday.The three-game ODI series will be
Root wins POTM award on third attempt
England's Joe Root (male) and Ireland'sEimear Richardson (female) have won the ICC Player of the Month awards for August 2021.Root is the first men's cricketer from England to win
Mushfiqur nominated for Player of the Month
For the first time since its introduction, a Bangladeshi player has been nominated for ICC's Player of the Month awards.Mushfiqur Rahim is named alongside Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayaw
Bangladesh women granted Test status
One of the outcomes of ICC (International Cricket Council) board and committee meetings has seen the governing body granting Test and ODI status to all Full Member women's teams.Th
More teams in women's World Cups
The ICC (International Cricket Council) has announced expansion of women's cricket, starting from 2024.[caption id="attachment_160670" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Bangladesh w
Jahanara five-for, Tigresses win on last ball
Bangladesh women have won the first T20I against Ireland women in a last-ball thriller at YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin. The Asian champions are leading the three-match series 1-0.[cap