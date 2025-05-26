
Ireland Vs West Indies 2025 News
thumb

Keacy Carty hammers incredible 170 as West Indies crush Ireland to equalise the ODI series

West Indies have thumped Ireland by 197 runs (DLS method) and levelled the ODI series by 1-1 on Sunday (May 25) in Dublin. Keacy Carty's outstanding innings of 170 off just 142 del

thumb

Keacy Carty blasts sensational hundred before rain abandons second ODI against Ireland

The second ODI between West Indies and Ireland have been abandoned due to heavy rain in Dublin. After the first innings of the match, where the West Indies were put into bat first,

thumb

Paul Stirling reaches to a new landmark, becomes the first Irish to reach to 10,000 runs in international Cricket

Ireland captain Paul Stirling has become the first Irish batter to reach to 10,000 runs in international Cricket. He touched this feat during the first ODI against the West Indies

thumb

Paul Stirling to lead as Ireland announce squads for West Indies white-ball series

Ireland have announced an 14-member squads for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, begins from May 21. Ireland have gone for some fresh faces for this series as

Latest News

app-banner

