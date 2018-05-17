
  • Ireland vs Pakistan 2018
Ireland vs Pakistan 2018 News
thumb

O'Brien takes big step in Test rankings

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson and Tim Murtagh have stormed into top 100 list in the ICC Test player rankings after playing Ireland's first-ever Test match against Pakist

thumb

Pakistan beat Ireland in historic Test

Pakistan have escaped Ireland scare as they seal five-wicket victory in the fifth day of one-off Test at The Village Ground, Malahide, Dublin.Ireland were 319/7 overnight credited

thumb

Bengaluru century still O'Brien's best

Despite scoring Ireland's first-ever Test hundred in their inaugural Test, Kevin O'Brien rates his magical century against England at 2011 World Cup as his No.1 innings.Back in 201

thumb

Kevin O'Brien creates history

Kevin O'Brien has become the fourth man in the history to score a hundred on country's debut Test and the first to do it in the second innings.O'Brien first became the first Irishm

thumb

O'Brien lifts Ireland with historic ton

Historic maiden century from Kevin O'Brien has brought Ireland back in the game as the hosts finish day four leading by 139 runs against Pakistan at The Village, Malahide, Dublin.I

thumb

Ireland make dream start on day 2

After rain spoiled the first day of Ireland's debut Test match, the sun smiled and welcomed them to the elitist club of Test cricket on Saturday. Ten Irishmen wore their maiden Tes

thumb

PCB announces squad for Ireland and England tours

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced their 16 men Test squad for the forthcoming tour of Ireland and England. The top ranked Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah has been dis

