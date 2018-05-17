Ireland vs Pakistan 2018 News
O'Brien takes big step in Test rankings
Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Thompson and Tim Murtagh have stormed into top 100 list in the ICC Test player rankings after playing Ireland's first-ever Test match against Pakist
Pakistan beat Ireland in historic Test
Pakistan have escaped Ireland scare as they seal five-wicket victory in the fifth day of one-off Test at The Village Ground, Malahide, Dublin.Ireland were 319/7 overnight credited
Bengaluru century still O'Brien's best
Despite scoring Ireland's first-ever Test hundred in their inaugural Test, Kevin O'Brien rates his magical century against England at 2011 World Cup as his No.1 innings.Back in 201
Kevin O'Brien creates history
Kevin O'Brien has become the fourth man in the history to score a hundred on country's debut Test and the first to do it in the second innings.O'Brien first became the first Irishm
O'Brien lifts Ireland with historic ton
Historic maiden century from Kevin O'Brien has brought Ireland back in the game as the hosts finish day four leading by 139 runs against Pakistan at The Village, Malahide, Dublin.I
Ireland make dream start on day 2
After rain spoiled the first day of Ireland's debut Test match, the sun smiled and welcomed them to the elitist club of Test cricket on Saturday. Ten Irishmen wore their maiden Tes
PCB announces squad for Ireland and England tours
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced their 16 men Test squad for the forthcoming tour of Ireland and England. The top ranked Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah has been dis