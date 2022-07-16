
Ireland vs New Zealand 2022 News
thumb

Heartbreak continues for the Irish as Blackcaps win by 1 run

It was yet again another heartbreaking defeat for Ireland, as they lost to New Zealand by 1 run, as they set off to do the impossible and chase 361. New Zealand, who were pushed to

thumb

Ireland announce squad for three-match T20I series against New Zealand

In the latest development, Ireland have announced their 14-man squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Ireland will host New Zealand for three ODIs followed by t

thumb

Netherlands' Michael Rippon gets New Zealand national team call-up

Former Netherlands cricketerMichael Rippon has been called up to play for New Zealand in limited-overscricket for the first time, that too against his previous country Netherlands.

thumb

Bangladesh's Ireland tour postponed for second time

Bangladesh's limited-overs tour of Ireland that includes World Cup Super League series has been postponed to 2023.On Tuesday, Cricket Ireland announced it would host men's teams fr

