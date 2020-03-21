
Ireland vs Bangladesh 2020 News
thumb

Bangladesh tour of Ireland postpone due to coronavirus

Cricket Ireland and Bangladesh Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Twenty20I series between the country due to being played in May this yea

thumb

Bangladesh tour of Ireland on brink of postponement

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is now considering to postpone the tour of Ireland after taking the decision of postponing Pakistan tour.BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Ak

thumb

BCB announces itinerary of Australia's tour of Bangladesh in June

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday (March 11) has announced the schedules of Australia's two Tests in Bangladesh in June this year.This is hoing to be Australia's thir

thumb

Oval, Edgbaston to host Ireland-Bangladesh matches

Four venues in England will stage four T20 Internationals between Ireland and Bangladesh in May this year.Bangladesh will be on Europe tour in May to face Ireland in three ODIs and

thumb

Ireland to face Bangladesh in England

Ireland are set to play four Twenty20 international matches against Bangladesh in May. The series will take place in England.The series will start on May 22 and followed by three o

thumb

Ireland-Bangladesh Test cancelled

Cricket Ireland has omitted one-off Bangladesh Test from their fixtures as the new Test nation opts to focus on white-ball cricket keeping two T20 World Cups and ICC 50-over World

