Ireland vs Afghanistan 2022 News
Adair, Little star as Ireland win series-decider against Afghanistan
Afghanistan are considered as oneof the strongest teams in the upcoming Asia Cup. However, the Afghans are goingto the Asia Cup with a series defeat against Ireland. They have lost
Rashid, Najibullah set up series decider
Najibullah Zadran made a bigimpact once again as Afghanistan beat South Africa by 27 runs in arain-affected fourth T20 international to level the series. But it was RashidKhan, who
Gurbaz's fifty helps Afghanistan beat Ireland to make series 2-1
Afghanistan have won by 22 runsin the third match of the five-match T20I series against hosts Ireland onFriday (August 12) in Belfast. Coming from 2-0 behind, the visitors narrowed
Bowlers, Balbirnie give Ireland an easy win
Ireland have registered theirsecond win against Afghanistan on Thursday (August 11) in Belfast and lead the five-matchT20I series by 2-0. Brilliant bowling from the Irish bowlers a
Balbirnie, Tucker star in Ireland's big win against Afghanistan
Ireland have finally managed towin a match after losing seven T20Is and three ODIs straight. They beat thestrong Afghanistan side by 7 wickets on Tuesday (August 9) in Belfast. Wit
No Mujeeb in Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series againstIreland. However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, one of the main weapons of the bowlingatt
Bangladesh's Ireland tour postponed for second time
Bangladesh's limited-overs tour of Ireland that includes World Cup Super League series has been postponed to 2023.On Tuesday, Cricket Ireland announced it would host men's teams fr