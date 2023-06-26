
Ireland Cricket News
thumb

Ireland fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka

Ireland have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match in Bulawayo on Sunday

thumb

Ireland Cricket unveil innovative new ODI and T20I jerseys

The designs represent a range of colors and symbols of Ireland, with the shirts being made from quality materials that offer the technical features needed for maximum comfort and s

thumb

William Porterfield announces retirement from international cricket

In the latest development, former Ireland captain William Porterfield has announced his retirement from international cricket. He has led Ireland cricket team for over a decade in

thumb

Bangladesh tour of Ireland on brink of postponement

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is now considering to postpone the tour of Ireland after taking the decision of postponing Pakistan tour.BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Ak

thumb

Ireland coach Graham Ford leaves South Africa tour with broken bones

Ireland's head coach Graham Ford has been forced to return home from South Africa tour after suffering severe injury. He went through fractured vertebra and three ribs after report

thumb

Ireland Test in Sri Lanka postponed over lack of TV deal

Sri Lanka have postponed their scheduled one-off Test match at home against Ireland next year due to lack of television broadcast partner. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Wedn

thumb

William Porterfield steps down as Ireland captain after 11 years

William Porterfield has resigned from the leadership role of Ireland after 11 years in the role. 28-year old Andrew Balbirnie will take Porterfield’s role as Test and 50-over capta

thumb

Ireland to visit Pakistan soon - Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom

The Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, Warren Deutrom, has revealed his interest in touring to Pakistan after spending the last five days in Lahore, Pakistan with an invitation fr

thumb

Kevin O’Brien becomes first Irish to score T20I hundred

Kevin O’Brien has become the first batsman to score a T20 international hundred for Ireland. He created the history against Hong Kong on Monday.In the sixth match of the Oman T20I

thumb

Porterfield to lead Ireland in historic one-off Test against England

William Porterfield will lead a 14-man Ireland squad in the historic one off Test series against England scheduled to occur later in July, Ireland Cricket announced on Monday.The f

thumb

Ed Joyce named interim Ireland Women's cricket team head coach

Former Irish cricketer Ed Joyce has been appointed as the interim head coach of the Ireland women’s cricket team as former head coach Aaron Hamilton to return to his native Austral

thumb

Archer to get his desired debut against Pakistan

England national cricket team are in superb form at the recent times ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. With addition to this, Barbadian born English cricketer, Jofra Archer,

