Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September
Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra
Bilateral series between Ireland and Australia postponed
Cricket Ireland has confirmed that they are unable to host Australia this summer due to financial constraints, resulting in the postponement of what would have been the teams' inau
Ireland, Scotland to play against host Netherlands in tri-series ahead of T20 World Cup
In the run-up to the World Cup,the All-European Tri Series will take place. In the Netherlands,Scotland-Ireland will face the hosts in a tri-series. This T20 tri-series willcontrib
Watch: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with his no-look six against Ireland in 2nd T20I
Afghanistan international Rashid Khan is a productive lower-order batter who is highly effective in playing cameos for the team.Despite being primarily a bowler, he has perfected t
Ireland announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tour
Ireland have announced two men's squads for an upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December, marking opener Paul Stirling's first series as permanent white-ball captain. Paul S
Paul Stirling appointed permanent white-ball captain for Ireland
After serving in the role on aninterim basis since Andy Balbirnie stood down as captain of Ireland's men'swhite-ball team in the summer, Paul Stirling has been given the official n
"It was an honour to lead the team" - Jasprit Bumrah on captaincy
Jasprit Bumrah was sidelined from cricketing action for close to a year due to an injury. The right-arm fast bowler who last played for India in September 2022 during a T20I agains
Ireland's Shauna Kavanagh announces retirement from international cricket
Shauna Kavanagh, Ireland's middle-order batsman, has announced her retirement from international cricket. The 31-year-old cricketer, who has performed well in Ireland's cricketing
India vs Ireland, T20I series 2023 schedule, Squads, venues, All you need to know
Team India will face Ireland in a three-game T20I series starting this week. The India squad of youngsters is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback from injury.Team India
Ireland announce squad for T20I series against India
Ireland have announced a 15-man men's squad who will play India in a three-game T20I series at home from August 18.The Ireland cricket team have announced a 15-man squad for the up
Ireland wicketkeeper Mary Waldron retires from international cricket
Mary Waldron, the wicket-keeperbatter of the Ireland women's cricket team, has retired from internationalcricket. That is the end of her 13-year run as an international cricket pla
Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
After the match at Goldenacre,where Ireland were scheduled to face Germany in their penultimate encounter,was postponed due to rain, Ireland became the first team to qualify for th