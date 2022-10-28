IRE W tour to PAK W News
Commentary panel announced for Pakistan-Ireland Women's Series
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming women's series between Pakistan and Ireland on Friday.The three-game ODI series will be
Ireland women's team will tour Pakistan in November 2022
The Irish women's cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time for the three matches of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship on November 4-9, followed by three T20Is on