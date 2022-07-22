
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







IRE vs NZ News
thumb

Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Ireland and New Zealand will meet today at the Civil Service Cricket Ground for the third T20 International of the three-match series.Newly appointed Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner

thumb

IRE vs NZ: Michael Bracewell gets a hat-trick in his first over of T20I career

Bracewell continued his stellar tour of Ireland by ending New Zealand's second Twenty20 win over Ireland with a hat-trick this morning in Belfast as the Black Caps convincingly sec

thumb

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The first T20I between Ireland and New Zealand resulted in a 31 run victory for the visitors. Now both sides will compete at the same venue for the 2nd T20I to decide the fate of t

thumb

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 1st T20I of the 2022 Tour of New Zealand takes place between Ireland and New Zealand on 18 July 2022 at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast.Ireland (IRE) and New Zeal

thumb

Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 3rd ODI of the Tour of Ireland of New Zealand 2022 takes place between Ireland and New Zealand on 15 July 2022 at The Village, Malahide, Dublin.Ireland (IRE) and New Zealand (N

thumb

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 2nd ODI of the Tour of Ireland of New Zealand 2022 takes place on 12th July 2022 between Ireland and New Zealand at The Village, Malahide, Dublin.The second ODI between New Zea

thumb

IRE vs NZ: Ireland Head Coach Heinrich Malan test positive for COVID-19 before New Zealand Series

Ireland men's head coach Heinrich Malan is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 just days before the Irish men's one-day international series against New Zealand to be

