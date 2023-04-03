
IRE tour to SL News
Paul Stirling set to join Test squad for Sri Lanka tour

Paul Stirling will join the Ireland men's Test squad for the Sri Lanka leg of the current tour and will be available for selection for the second Test, to be played in Galle from 2

Sri Lanka will host Ireland for two Tests in April

Cricket Ireland has today confirmed it has agreed to a change of schedule that will see the Irish men's tour of Sri Lanka in April become a two-match Test series in Galle.Cricket I

Ireland announce squad for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka tours

Cricket Ireland have announced five different squads who will play in various formats in the men's teams' back-to-back tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March and April 2023.Cri

