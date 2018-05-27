IPLT20 2018 News
Rampage Watson gives CSK 3rd IPL title
Chennai Super Kings, on their return, have won the Indian Premier League 2018 by beating table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In nine edition
Pant taken 26 runs in Bhumi's last over
In the match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their winning run going against a struggling Delhi Daredevils despite a thunde
CSK back to winning form, rise to top
After suffering loss in the previous game Chennai Super Kings have sniffed a 13-run victory against Delhi Daredevils at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune in the 30th ma
CSK, RR to return in IPL 2018
Two of Indian Premier League's popular sides, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, are set to make return to IPL cricket in next season, 2018.Two-times champions CSK and IPL 2