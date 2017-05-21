IPLT20 2017 News
Mumbai, Pune lock horns in IPL final showdown
Today is the final of the 10th season of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL), as Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will fce Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant. [Subscribe here for live
Shakib loses his spot to Bravo in ESPNcricinfo all-time IPL XI
After six weeks of voting from our readers and a week of deliberation by our 17-member jury, cricket's most popular website all around the world, ESPNcricinfo has revealed its all-
Two cricketers from Gujarat alleged for fixing
The fixing allegation regarding Indian Premier League- IPL has come to lime light once again after three bookies were arrested by the Kanpur Police along with 40 Lacs rupees of cas
Punjab stay in contest for play-offs, defeating Mumbai
[caption id="attachment_74292" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Punjab stay in contest for play-offs, defeating Mumbai.[/caption]Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 runs i
Dhawan pilots Sunrisers Hyderabad to a big win
Mumbai Indians, after being qualified for the play – offs as the first team of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been thrashed by defending champion Sunrise
McCullum's IPL over with hamstring strain
Brendon McCullum's VIVO Indian Premier League 2017 comes to an end as Gujarat Lions lose another overseas player from their squad this season. The former New Zealand batsman has su
Mumbai beat Gujarat by 5 runs in epic Super Over battle
A great display of T20 thriller took place at the Sourashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday night, as Mumbai Indians handed Gujarat Lions a tight 5-run defeat in
Where Narine tops among all 'batsmen'
Sunil Narine is mainly a spinner. All the name and fame this Caribbean has achieved on course to his short career has been because of his bowling prowess. But in the ongoing 10th s
No place for Dhoni in Ganguly's 'alleged' IPL fantasy team
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has picked his IPL Fantasy "Dream Team" which has no place two-time IPL winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Another big name, Suresh Raina. on
Rashid Khan gets BDT 24 lacs for every wicket
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the very first time. He is one of the most expensive players of the season. His base price was INR
Sammy available for Punjab's game against Hyderabad
Darren Sammy has joined the Kings XI Punjab squad at Mohali. The 33-year old all-rounder was bought for INR 30 lakh in Indian Premier League auctions held in February 2017 but hasn
Delhi Daredevils sign Marlon Samuels to replace injured Quinton de Kock
Delhi Daredevils have signed West Indies all-rounder, Marlon Samuels as a replacement for the injured Quinton de Kock for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017