IPLT20 2016 News
RCB taste their ninth defeat of the season
Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their poor form in the 2017 Indian Premier League and lost the match against Kings XI Punjab. Punjab won it by 19 runs.Chasing a target of 139
Kohli declared fit, set to return against Mumbai Indians on April 14
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been declared match fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (April 13), and as a result the Indian h
New rules imposed in IPL opening ceremony
IPL is one of the most attractive cricket tournaments. That is why each year many preparations are made regarding the opening ceremony of the event, in which the international star
Afghan cricketers in IPL auction for the first time
for historically first time, the BCCI has included five Afghanistan cricketers including hard-hitting wicket keeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad, in the IPL 2017 auction pool.The other
Earning of Shakib, Fizz in IPL
There is now less than two months left for the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League- IPL Twenty/20. All the franchisees have revealed the names of their retained players from
Joe Root says no to IPL
The Indian Premier League- IPL Twenty/20 tournament is starting from 5th of April this year. An auction is scheduled to be held before the event on fourth of February. Just when al
IPL-9 makes whopping figure of Rs 2,500 crore
The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL), world's most followed franchise based T20 cricket tournament, has showed a growth rate of double digits from the previous year. In the 9th sea
Mustafizur in IPL 2016 foreign players XI
The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 ended on May 29 with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the title for the first time. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ আইপিএলের বিশ্বসেরা একাদশে মুস্তাফিজ]Following
Reason why Shakib, Mustafizur wore coloured boots in IPL
Many people noticed that during the recently concluded VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL), most of the international superstars -- from Shakib Al Hasan to Yuvraj Singh, Mustafizur Ra
8 Indians in IPL 2016 Worst XI
Another season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is done and dusted. After the completion of the 9th edition of VIVO IPL, now it's time to analyze how the tournament went for the play
Mustafizur also in Cricinfo's best IPL 2016 XI
ESPNcricinfo have picked their best eleven for the VIVO Indian Premier League 2016. They kept four foreigners in the XI. [Read also: আইপিএলের সেরা একাদশে মুস্তাফিজ]The emerging pla
Video: 'Fizz wants to learn more and more'
On his arrival at the Shahjalal International Airport yesterday midnight, Mustafizur Rahman, the 20 year old pace sensation from Bangladesh had expressed his words over the experie