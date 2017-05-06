
IPLT20 2016 News
thumb

RCB taste their ninth defeat of the season

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their poor form in the 2017 Indian Premier League and lost the match against Kings XI Punjab. Punjab won it by 19 runs.Chasing a target of 139

thumb

Kohli declared fit, set to return against Mumbai Indians on April 14

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been declared match fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (April 13), and as a result the Indian h

thumb

New rules imposed in IPL opening ceremony

IPL is one of the most attractive cricket tournaments. That is why each year many preparations are made regarding the opening ceremony of the event, in which the international star

thumb

Afghan cricketers in IPL auction for the first time

for historically first time, the BCCI has included five Afghanistan cricketers including hard-hitting wicket keeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad, in the IPL 2017 auction pool.The other

thumb

Earning of Shakib, Fizz in IPL

There is now less than two months left for the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League- IPL Twenty/20. All the franchisees have revealed the names of their retained players from

thumb

Joe Root says no to IPL

The Indian Premier League- IPL Twenty/20 tournament is starting from 5th of April this year. An auction is scheduled to be held before the event on fourth of February. Just when al

thumb

IPL-9 makes whopping figure of Rs 2,500 crore

The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL), world's most followed franchise based T20 cricket tournament, has showed a growth rate of double digits from the previous year. In the 9th sea

thumb

Mustafizur in IPL 2016 foreign players XI

The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 ended on May 29 with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the title for the first time. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ আইপিএলের বিশ্বসেরা একাদশে মুস্তাফিজ]Following

thumb

Reason why Shakib, Mustafizur wore coloured boots in IPL

Many people noticed that during the recently concluded VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL), most of the international superstars -- from Shakib Al Hasan to Yuvraj Singh, Mustafizur Ra

thumb

8 Indians in IPL 2016 Worst XI

Another season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is done and dusted. After the completion of the 9th edition of VIVO IPL, now it's time to analyze how the tournament went for the play

thumb

Mustafizur also in Cricinfo&#039;s best IPL 2016 XI

ESPNcricinfo have picked their best eleven for the VIVO Indian Premier League 2016. They kept four foreigners in the XI. [Read also: আইপিএলের সেরা একাদশে মুস্তাফিজ]The emerging pla

thumb

Video: &#039;Fizz wants to learn more and more&#039;

On his arrival at the Shahjalal International Airport yesterday midnight, Mustafizur Rahman, the 20 year old pace sensation from Bangladesh had expressed his words over the experie

