IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan names the best pacer in the world
Following his incredible effort to register the best bowling figure of the Indian Premier League, Jasprit Bumrah has been considered as the best fast bowler in the world at present
IPL 2020 League Stage: Brad Hogg picks best XI
At the end of the league stage of the 2020 Indian Premier League, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has selected the best eleven of IPL 13.Hammering back to back hundreds as the
IPL 2020: Gayle fined For breaching IPL Code Of Conduct
The Jamaican master hitter Chris Gayle has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's code of conduct. The occurrence took place during the m
IPL 2020: Morris and Pandya reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct
During the Indian Premier League 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both Hardik Pandya and Chris Morris have been reprimanded for breaching the code
BCCI eyes July-September window for conducting full length IPL 2020
With the cloud of uncertainty hovering over the sky of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year amidst coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is re
No IPL matches to take place in Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday has announced that no sporting activity will take place in the national capital, including the upcoming Indian Premier League m
Franchises stand against starting IPL without foreign players
The spread of Coronavirus has inflicted massive catastrophe in sports industry around the globe. With upcoming schedules of franchise leagues and bilateral series ahead, cricket au
IPL 2020 could be TV-only affair amid Coronavirus fears
The Indian Premier League 2020 is highly likely to be staged behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak. The concerned authorities of the cash-rich tournament will mee
IPL 2020: Franchise owners worried about incurring losses after coronavirus outbreak
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are concerned over the effect of the spread of Corona virus. It is reported that the spread of Corona Virus across major cities of India coul
Pravin Tambe, oldest player in IPL disqualified from tournament
Pravin Tambe, who became the oldest player to grab an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract in December last year, has been disqualified from the tournament.At the age of 48 years,
All-Star match called off before IPL 2020
The much-awaited All-Star IPL game which was scheduled to take place before the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been called off.Now there is no possibili
IPL 2020: Night matches to start at 8 PM IST, concussion substitutes on feature
The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided against rescheduling the night match of this year's tournament.On Monday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announc