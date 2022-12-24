IPL Auction 2023 News
Being in Punjab team is a great match, Punjabi Munda, Says Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe's all-rounder Sikandar Raza has played in a number of leagues around the world including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (BPL), Bangladesh Premie
Top 5 most expensive picks in the IPL 2023 auction
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, certain players sparked bidding wars between franchises to acquire the services ahead of the new season.Even if there are still onl
Josh Little becomes the first Irish cricketer to get an IPL deal
During Friday's IPL Mini-Auction 2023 in Kochi, left-arm pacemaker Josh Little was boxed in by defending champions Gujarat Titans for INR 4.4 million. Starting from his base price
Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL auction history
England all-rounder Sam Curran has become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history at a player auction ahead of the 2023 cricket season.England all-rounder
KKR would be looking for three players, says Robin Uthappa
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa shared his thoughts on the list of players Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings would be looking at during the IPL Players Auction on
Brad Hogg suggests new role for Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023
Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg has suggested that the Delhi Capitals (DC) would do well to open the innings with Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023.India seems poised to keep R
IPL auction to feature de Villiers, Gayle, Kumble, Raina on expert panel
A lot of buzz has already beenmade on social media about the upcoming mini-auction for the Indian PremierLeague (IPL) 2023. On December 23, the auction that everyone is looking for
4 Bangladesh cricketers in IPL 2023 Player Auction list
The Board of Cricket for Controlin India (BCCI) has released the final list of cricketers nominated for the16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. This published l
Rohit feels Bangladesh cricketers should get chance in IPL
Playing in the Indian PremierLeague (IPL) is the dream of many cricketers. Also there is a fact of huge money also, on top of which all the cricketers of the world are gatheredunde
IPL 2023 Auction: Shakib, Litton, Taskin among six Bangladesh cricketers
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will havea mini-auction. The baseprice of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has also decreased this time.Along with Sha
Shakib fixes base price at INR 1.5 crore for IPL auction, no Indians in top bracket
IPL mini-auction will be heldthis time. The list is being prepared to keep this auction in mind. Sixcricketers from Bangladesh have registered their names for the auction. Thebase
Cameron Green is ready to participate in the 2023 IPL auction
Alarm bells have been ringing at the top since Australian all-rounder Cameron Green entered the Indian Premier League auction for the 2023 season.Star all-rounder Cameron Green is