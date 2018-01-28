IPL auction 2018 News
No call for Tamim-Mahmudullah in IPL auction
Inform Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad's name weren’t called in the player auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Howeve
Fizz goes to Mumbai at 2.2 crore
Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman has found a new team in the Indian Premier League as defending champions Mumbai Indians have bought him with more than double of his base price.
IPL's final auction pool announced, Shakib in marquee set
The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Saturday released the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction list. The list has 16 marquee players fro
Eight Bangladeshis interested for IPL 2018
Eight Bangladeshi cricketers have shown their interest to play in VIVO Indian Premier League T20 2018. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has yesterday (January 2) sent these eight pla
IPL mega auction on Jan 27, 28
The mega auction of VIVO Indian Premier League 2018 will be held on January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru. The auction will be held when India will play the final Test against South Afric