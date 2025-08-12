IPL 2026 News
Ravi Ashwin responds to CSK exit rumours ahead of IPL 2026 Retentions
Ravichandran Ashwin's future with CSK has become a hot topic as the IPL 2026 retention window approaches. CSK endured a poor IPL 2025 season, where they finished at the bottom of t
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni finally speaks on his future with CSK
Ever since the conclusion of IPL 2025, the CSK fraternity has been waiting with bated breath. MS Dhoni’s future in the league has remained a big question mark. Will he call time on
Varun Aaron Appointed as SRH's Bowling Coach for IPL 2026
Former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad as their bowling coach ahead of the 2026 IPL. Aaron replaces New Zealand left-arm seamer James Franklin in the
PSL 11 Likely to Clash Again with IPL 2026 amid Scheduling Challenges
Like the 10th edition, PSL 11 is also likely to take place alongside the IPL in April-May next year. In that case, the home series against Zimbabwe will have to be rescheduled.The
Is MS Dhoni Really Retiring? CSK Insiders Hint at a Surprise for IPL 2026
The whispers about legendary Indian player MS Dhoni’s IPL retirement just won’t go away but don’t expect him to hang up his boots just yet.ms-dhoni-ipl-2025-retirementDespite Chen