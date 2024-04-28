IPL 2024 News
The problem in India is that most spinners are not spinning the ball: Muralitharan
With his recent remarks on Indianspinners, legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, the strategy coachof Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024)
Kevin Pietersen wants Sanju Samson in India's T20 World Cup squad
Sanju Samson is having a dream season both for Rajasthan Royals and for him as well. His tally of 385 runs at an average of 77, is currently the leading run-scorer among the wicket
If DK is not in your XI I don't think there is any point in picking him: Yuvraj on Karthik
Choosing the two wicketkeepersfor the 15-man squad will be one of the biggest selection issues for India for theupcoming T20 World Cup.Former India all-rounder YuvrajSingh is parti
Ishan Kishan fined for breaching code of conduct of IPL
Mumbai Indians opener and wk-batter Ishan Kishan has been fined 10% of his match fees for breaching the code of conduct of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday during a match ag
I hope Jonny eats the same thing in the next 5 matches: Shashank after record run-chase
At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata,Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh struck a fantastic partnership of 84 runs todefeat KKR. Bairstow got his first IPL hundred of the season, while Sha
We were hoping to use Bishnoi in the later half: Rahul
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul spoke after the defeat against Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow posted 196/5 in board, but wasn't nearly enough as Rajasthan chased it down with 7 wi
We believed in Jurel: Samson
Rajasthan Royals captain and the player of the match Sanju Samson spoke after a comfortable victory against Lucknow Super Giants.Samson said, "There was purchase with the new ball
Samson - Jurel depict 121* run stand to thrash Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals have beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets on Saturday (27th April) at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Captain Sanju Samson's impressive 71 off only 33 deliveri
CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar praises Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings.With his bowling prowess, Mustafizur quickly won over the hearts of the Ch
Pat Cummins relishes Hyderabadi biriyani with his family
On Friday, April 26, SunrisersHyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins spent time with his family in Hyderabad. Heis now participating in the IPL 2024 at Telangana state's capital city.
Narine is a batting tragic: Hayden
Sunil Narine received high marksfrom Matthew Hayden for his unwavering effort during Friday, April 26's IPL2024 encounter between KKR and PBKS at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.After