IPL 2019 News
thumb

Ashwin demads free-ball if batsman is mankaded

Indian right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin demanded for a free-ball system for bowlers, in case a batsman is mankaded.Ravichandran Ashwin's mankading dismissal of Jos Buttler

thumb

Five Bangladeshis shortlisted for IPL auction

A total of 332 cricketers have been finalised to be called for bidding in the upcoming Indian Premier League T20 2020 edition's  auction. Five men from Bangladesh have been kept in

thumb

MI fans shocked after Pollard unfollows Rohit on Twitter

The fans of Mumbai Indians were left puzzled after the key all-rounder Keiron Pollard unfollowed the MI captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter.West Indies captain Kieron Pollard holds a v

thumb

Mumbai Indians trade Markande for Rutherford

Mumbai Indians have traded spinner Mayank Markande for Delhi Capitals' Sherfane Rutherford for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).The four-time champions have b

thumb

Harbhajan reveals Watson kept playing with ridiculous injury

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson almost took Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL title with an injured leg.The final of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier L

thumb

Sachin reveals the best bowler in the world

Searching a good fast bowler in contemporary cricket is maybe a tad hard because one can be great in a match and in the next match, one can have an off day.[caption id="attachment_

thumb

Pollard fined for breaching code of conduct

Kieron Pollard has been fined 25% of his match fees in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for breaching code of conduct.Mumbai Indians won their fourth IPL title after be

thumb

Mumbai Indians marvel 1 run victory to win Indian Premier League 2019 title

In the thick of supreme contest for supremacy, Mumbai Indians have tilted the fate in their side to submerge into the title victory eclipsing Chennai Super Kings’ dream by a single

thumb

8 key players to watch out for in IPL 2019 final

IPL 2019 final sporting carnival between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad is going to be match of the season. As the Hyderaba

thumb

Hyderabad pitch curator promises a sporting wicket in the IPL final

All eyes of the cricket world will surely be on Sunday’s much-awaited clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings as they will face each other in the final at Rajiv Gandhi

thumb

Playing IPL before WC 2019 is a blessing in disguise: Rohit

There were widespread talks and speculations whether players should take part in the Indian Premier League as the World Cup 2019 is fast approaching. But India's vice-captain Rohit

thumb

Watch: MS Dhoni gets the DRS call spot on to remove Prithvi Shaw

Sometimes, we wonder why DRS is not named as Dhoni Review System. No offence to whoever named it but the decisions that MS Dhoni takes in a split second is something unbelievable,

