Shan Masood gives the Credit to Muhammad Rizwan for develop his game
KARACHI: Pakistan's opening batsman Shan Masood thanked Mohammad Rizwan for helping him develop his game and boost his confidence.Pakistan's first batter, Shan Masood, has credited
Rohit Sharma shares a special heartwarming note for fans for the completion of 15 years in international cricket
On this day 15 years ago, India captain Rohit Sharma made his international debut. The 35-year-old played his first game for Team India against Ireland on 23 June 2007 during a One
The thought of quitting ODI cricket came to my mind: Virender Sehwag recalls a moment when MS Dhoni dropped him from the side
Everyone knows that Virender Sehwag has been a nightmare for the opposition bowlers whenever he is present on the crease. The Indian stalwart didn't know the meaning of defence, as
Oman captain praises Shakib and Fizz
Mustafiz, Shakib and Mahedi earned Bangladesh Cricket Teama hard fought win against Oman. It was the host who were in the driving seat during a certain time of the game. But their
Shannon Gabriel added for England Tests
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been added to the squad for the three-match Test series against England. He proved his fitness in the two warm-up matches at Old Traffor
Pakistan announce squad for World Cup
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced their 15-man squad on Thursday for the upcoming World Cup in England.After South Africa and Sri Lanka, it's the men in green Pakistan, w
Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - who is a better T20 batsman? Harbhajan Singh has his say
When it comes to the longest format of the game, Virat Kohli is arguably the batsman at the moment. But, when it comes to the limited-overs format, especially in ODIs, both Virat K
VIDEO: Colin Munro starts to walk after wind dislodged bails in Wellington
In the history of the game of cricket, we have witnessed a lot of incidents where the players showed their dishonesty on the cricket field. But, the left-handed opener from New Zea