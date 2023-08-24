International League T20 News
ILT20 2024 to commence on January 19
The schedule for the secondseason of International League T20 (ILT20) has been released. This tournamentwill start from January 19, 2024 till February 18, 2024. Like the first seas
Shaheen Shah Afridi joins Desert Vipers in ILT20
Pakistan pacer Shaheen ShahAfridi has signed a three-year contract with the Desert Vipers in the InternationalLeague T20 (ILT20) of the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will st
ILT20 2024 to kick off on 13th January 2024
The United Arab Emirates-based T20 league wasted no time in announcing the start date of the second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), which is set to begin on Januar
ILT20 2023: Full squads, Schedules, fixtures all you need to know
The inaugural edition of the International League T20 is set to begin on January 13 (Friday) when Dubai Capitals host Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Dubai Capitals launch jersey for inaugural season of ILT20
GMR's own Dubai Capitals have launched their kit for the inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) which will take place from January 13th to February 12th
Bishop, Doull, Gower, Wasim, Waqar, Azharuddin lead star-studded ILT20 commentary panel
The UAE’s very own T20 cricketleague, the DP World International League T20, continues to make rapid stridestowards the first ball of the inaugural season with world-class signings
DP World announced as International League T20 title Sponsor
International League T20 (ILT20) andDP World have today jointly announced a five-year title sponsorship that willsee the upcoming six-team franchise competition, the International
ILT20 2022-23: Sunil Narine leads Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Sunil Narine has been named captain of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 6-team ILT20 League which will start on January 13 next year in the UAE.Sunil Narine has been named leader
ILT20 launches official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
Celebrating the incredible powerof cricket as a sport and the thrill and entertainment the T20 format provides,the International League T20 (ILT20) Official Anthem ‘Halla Halla’ wa
ILT20: List of UAE cricketers secured by six franchises
In just over one month until thefirst ‘Smartball’ is bowled, and the first bat echoes its glorious crack acrossthe Dubai International Stadium, the International League T20 (ILT20)
Dwayne Bravo finds his ‘30’ with next generation through Dubai Fitness Challenge
‘Find your 30’ is the catch-cryof the incredibly popular, annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched in 2017 byHis Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Cr
ILT20 players’ registration exceeds 300 expressions with deadline extended
The International T20 League(ILT20) has extended its UAE Players’ registration deadline to Monday, November21 (2022) 18:00 (UAE time) for those UAE players interested in putting th