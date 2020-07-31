
International News
thumb

TV umpire's no ball call will not help the game : Steve Bucknor

The inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday with the series between England and Ireland will see the TV umpire monitoring the bowler's

thumb

Zimbabwe will not travel to Bangladesh for tri-nation series

Due to the ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Zimbabwe won't be able to take part in the T20 tri-nation series, which was set to happen in September,Zimbabwe Cricket r

thumb

You can accept defeat but not the way we played: Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli who was the only man to put up a show with the bat for India has come down hard on soft dismissals after a humiliating defeat against South Africa to los

thumb

'Kohli doesn't need a coach'

If Vitat Kohli thinks he is the "boss" of Indian cricket right now, then Team India doesn't need a coach! This is what an highly irritated former India off-spinner Erapalli Prasann

thumb

'Sehwag would be the worthy replacement for Kumble'

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, on Tuesday (June 20), has stepped down as the India coach, though he was expected to stay as the Team India boss for another two weeks, till the

thumb

'Kohli should be banned from playing cricket'

Indian film actor and movie reviewer Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has gone berserk with his tweets after Team India suffered a stunning 8-wicket loss at the hands of their arch-rivals

