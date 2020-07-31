International News
TV umpire's no ball call will not help the game : Steve Bucknor
The inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday with the series between England and Ireland will see the TV umpire monitoring the bowler's
Zimbabwe will not travel to Bangladesh for tri-nation series
Due to the ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Zimbabwe won't be able to take part in the T20 tri-nation series, which was set to happen in September,Zimbabwe Cricket r
You can accept defeat but not the way we played: Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli who was the only man to put up a show with the bat for India has come down hard on soft dismissals after a humiliating defeat against South Africa to los
'Kohli doesn't need a coach'
If Vitat Kohli thinks he is the "boss" of Indian cricket right now, then Team India doesn't need a coach! This is what an highly irritated former India off-spinner Erapalli Prasann
'Sehwag would be the worthy replacement for Kumble'
Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, on Tuesday (June 20), has stepped down as the India coach, though he was expected to stay as the Team India boss for another two weeks, till the
'Kohli should be banned from playing cricket'
Indian film actor and movie reviewer Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) has gone berserk with his tweets after Team India suffered a stunning 8-wicket loss at the hands of their arch-rivals