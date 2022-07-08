Internatioanl Cricket Council News
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 100-Days Countdown begins
"With just 100 days to go until the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, there is a real sense of excitement ahead of the 16 teams coming together in Australia to compete for the
ICC thinking of new Test format for non-WTC Full Members and Associates
International Cricket Council (ICC) is thinking of arranging a second division Test cricket for Full Members outside the World Test Championship (WTC) and Associates in the next Fu
Streak banned for eight years for breaching ICC's anti-corruption code
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption code.Streak
ICC to discuss health issues with medical team
Noble coronavirus pandemic has silenced the whole world. It has spread in every corners of the earth. A huge change may take place in sports world due to its lethal effect on human
ICC bans blacklisted bookie Deepak Agarwal for two years
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Deepak Agarwal, a blacklisted bookie from India from all cricket for two years, with a half year of that suspended, after he ackn
T20 World Cup to go as scheduled, says ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared the air regarding the fate of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday (March 17), saying that the competition will take place
2019 Men's World Cup gave £350 million boost to UK economy: ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the Men's World Cup in England and Wales last year generated a total economic impact to the United Kingdom of more than £
Kumble opposes idea of four-day Test Cricket
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been thinking of bringing Test cricket into four days from five days to save the longest format of the game. Former India cricketer and
Facebook partners with ICC
World's leading social media platform Facebook has made a partnership deal with world cricket's governing body International Cricket Council (ICC).As per the partnership, sporting
ICC continues to clash with BCCI
The clash between cricket's world governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC) and financial powerhouse, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues as the former
No-ball technology to be used in Men's T20I World Cup too
The global governing body of cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced that new ‘no ball’ technology will be used in the Women's T20I World Cup this month.
IPL start date could be changed as ICC turns down BCCI's request
In an interesting move to say the least, world cricket's governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) reque