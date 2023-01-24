interim selection committee News
PCB announce Shahid Afridi's replacement as Chief Selector
Former Pakistani batter Haroon Rashid has been appointed as the chairman of the National Men's Selection Committee, while other members of his panel will be announced in due course
PCB interim selection committee adds three players to Test Squad
The men's interim selection committee has included Mir Hamza, Sajid Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani in Pakistan's Test squad for the two-game series against New Zealand, which begins her