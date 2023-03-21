
interim coach News
thumb

Robin Singh resign as UAE coach, Mudassar Nazar appointed interim coach

The ECB later said Singh's time was up and Nazar, the former Pakistani all-rounder, would take the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The board will begin the recruitment process

thumb

Doug Watson becomes Scotland's interim head coach

South African Watson, head coach of male performance for the Auckland Aces in New Zealand, will take over the reins on April 8 and remain in charge until July 31.Doug Watson, the A

thumb

Kamran Akmal appoint as head coach of Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistani wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has been appointed as Peshawar Zalmi's head coach for their upcoming exhibition match against the Quetta Gladiators on February 5 in Quet

thumb

West Indies appoints Andre Coley as interim coach for tours of Zimbabwe, South Africa

The West Indies have appointed Andre Coley as interim head coach for their upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa after Phil Simmons resigned in October following the team's e

