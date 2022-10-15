
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Inoka Ranaweera News
thumb

India crash Sri Lanka in Women's T20 Asia Cup final to win seventh title

India have won the final of theWomen’s T20 Asia Cup easily beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Sunday (October14) in Sylhet. With the victory, they secured the title for the seventh

thumb

Sharing Player of the Match award was an instant decision, says Inoka Ranaweera

It is not only AchiniKulasuriya's sportsmanship is hailed but another Sri Lankan woman player alsowon the hearts of the fans on Thursday. The 36-year-old slow left-armspinner Inoka

thumb

Shashikala Siriwardene has 'no regrets' losing her record

Former Sri Lankan women's captainShashikala Siriwardene has ‘no regrets’ on losing her country's record of bestbowling figures in an innings. On Saturday, the 27-year-oldMalsha She

thumb

Sri Lanka confirm semi-final spot defeating Bangladesh in rain-hit match

Sri Lanka have beaten Bangladeshby 3 runs in the rain-affected Women’s T20 Asia Cup match on Monday (October10) in Sylhet. The Tigresses came very close to victory but could not ab

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.