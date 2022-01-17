
Indian Test captain News
Who will replace Virat Kohli? "Enough time to decide," says BCCI official

Virat Kohli resigned as captain of the Indian Test team after completing the three-game Test series against South Africa. The Indian side went down 2-1 against the Proteas.The Cric

Sunil Gavaskar says Rishabh Pant may become India's next Test captain

Sunil Gavaskar wants Rishabh Pant to succeed Virat Kohli as the next India Test captain as he believes responsibility will make the gloveman a better cricketer in all disciplines.L

