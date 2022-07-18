Indian skipper News
ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma is the third Indian captain to win ODI series in England
After his side's five-wicket win over England in the last ODI, skipper Rohit Sharma became the third captain to win an ODI series in England.Team captain Rohit Sharma became the th
Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli creates test field record
Indian skipper Virat Kohli taking a catchingin this photo shared by ICC on Twitter.CAPE TOWN: Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed his century of test catches today, the second day
Kohli finally joins coach debate
Finally joining the coach debate, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday, has made it clear that he would give his opinions on the team's new coach only if his opinion is sought by