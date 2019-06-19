
Indian Premier League 2019 News
thumb

IPL 2019 final was more emotional than 2015 WC semi-final - De Kock

South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Quinton De Kock rates Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final as the most emotional moment in his whole career.All the players of all sports in th

thumb

Watch: Rishabh Pant and Ziva Dhoni celebrates India's win over Pakistan

Indian promising wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni were spotted together in the Old Trafford stands celebrating India’s thumping 89-run against

thumb

Hardik Pandya trolls Shubman Gill after Gill thanks Sara Tendulkar

Social media goes into viral once again as Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya humorously pulls the legs of India’s rising superstar Shubman Gill after Gill posted a photo of him

thumb

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sets to retire from international cricket

Veteran Indian all-rounder Yuvraj singh is truly planning for retirement from international cricket and seek an independent career in ICC affirmed outside Twenty20 leagues.The left

thumb

Watch: Yuvraj Singh trolls Virat Kohli on Instagram over a throwback photo

Indian national team captain Virat Kohli shared a throwback picture on Instagram on Friday but the other Indian veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took no time to pull up the leg of

thumb

India's Kedar Jadhav is set to be fit for ICC Men's World Cup 2019

Indian middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav is set to travel with India World Cup squad to England and Wales for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 following his shoulder injury.Earlier,

thumb

Shikhar Dhawan confident of another great ICC tournament

Another ICC event is knocking at the door and Indian fans are hoping to see another Shikhar Dhawan show. When it comes to any ICC tournament, Dhawan has been in sublime form since

thumb

Imran Tahir to play for Surrey in T20 Blast after World Cup

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir will play for Surrey in this summer's T20 Blast competition in England and Wales.He will join the Surrey squad before the opening match against Ess

thumb

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada expected to be fully fit ahead of World Cup

South African injured speedster Kagiso Rabada is expected to be fully fit following his back injury before South Africa’s opening match against England at the ICC World Cup 2019.Th

thumb

Mumbai Indians marvel 1 run victory to win Indian Premier League 2019 title

In the thick of supreme contest for supremacy, Mumbai Indians have tilted the fate in their side to submerge into the title victory eclipsing Chennai Super Kings’ dream by a single

thumb

BCCI denies Proteas coach's request to call back SA players from IPL

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson requested Cricket South Africa (CSA) to call back their players from Indian Premier League (IPL) in the early May. CSA denied the proposal as The Bo

thumb

Fans furious on IPL 2019 final ticket sold out in 120 seconds

The tickets of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final scheduled on 12th April, Sunday, were put on sale on Tuesday and on the blink of an eye, all of them were sold out in just

