Mitchell Starc sues insurer for $1.53 million over missed IPL season
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is set to take legal action to get back the $1.53 million he lost out on after missing last year's Indian Premier League season on account of injury
BCB thinking of reconsidering cricketers' participation in foreign leagues
Following the toe injury inflicted during the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh left handed pacer Mustafizur Rahman ruled himself out of the three match T20I series against Afghani
Prizes and Prize money compilations of IPL 2018
For the third time, Chennai Super Kings have won the title of the Indian Premier League. Under the superfluous captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK made a dream comeback in the t
Rampage Watson gives CSK 3rd IPL title
Chennai Super Kings, on their return, have won the Indian Premier League 2018 by beating table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In nine edition
Shakib's record in T20 finals
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is set to play his tenth final in T20 cricket as his team Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede in the final of Indian Premi
Preview: SRH's 2nd or CSK's 3rd?
The eleventh edition of Indian Premier League is set for it's grand finale as tournament favourites Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad battle for the trophy at Wankhede St
Watch Rashid's 34 in just 10 balls
Sunrisers Hyderabad have made themselves into their second final of Indian Premier League after a thrilling 13-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier at Eden Ga
SRH versus KKR: Who to go through to the final of IPL-11
Among few teams which harvested most fruitful outcomes in the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad are the one. Having no figurative setbacks or ups a
Mustafizur's dropping from Mumbai Indian matches revealed
Watching Mustafizur Rahman playing all consecutive matches for Mumbai Indians in the beginning of the Indian Premier League season must be breathtaking for his fans. But subsequent
Watch: Russell's 49* in 25 balls with 5 sixes
In the match of fluctuating fortunes, it is Kolkata Knight Riders who have escaped and eventually eliminated Rajasthan Royals and booked their place to play in the second qualifyin
Kolkata Knight Riders eliminate Rajasthan Royals
Watch Dj Bravo's brilliant catch
Faf du Plessis has stolen the Qualifer 1 from Sunrisers Hyderabad to take Chennai Super Kings to their seventh Indian Premier League final. The men in yellow won the cliff-hanger b