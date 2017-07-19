
Indian Premier League 2017 News
thumb

'Aussie cricketers' relationship with CA is burnt'-Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson on Wednesday said, the pay dispute between Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers Association has protracted in such an extent t

thumb

Series of anonymous tweets raises question marks upon IPL-10 final

Mumbai Indians, the trophy lifter of Indian Premier League – 2017, engrossed billions of spectators around the globe in the final match of the tenth season of IPL, marginally defea

thumb

Gayle, Dhoni, Kohli exterminated from best IPL-XI

Mumbai Indians is hovering above cloud no nine on claiming their third Indian Premier League title. In this season, the distance was of a pinch between Rising Pune Supergiants and

thumb

RPS' coach Fleming wails for Ben Stokes after single run defeat

Rising Pune Supergiant’s coach Steven Fleming lamented the absence of charismatic English all – rounder Ben Stokes after their agonizing single run defeat against Mumbai Indians in

thumb

RPS captain Steve Smith bids emotional farewell to India

Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steven Smith paid homage to India and everyone who availed his journey of the Indian Premier League (IPL) an unforgettable one during a long four mon

thumb

Sharma lauds bowlers for record third IPL title

On Sunday (May 21), Mumbai Indians successfully defended 129 in the summit clash, the lowest total by a team batting first in an IPL final, to lift their record third title at the

thumb

Kolkata remain in hunt for IPL final, defeating the Sunrisers

[caption id="attachment_74789" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Kolkata remain in hunt for IPL final, defeating the Sunrisers[/caption]In the second eliminator in IPL 10, it was th

thumb

MS Dhoni captains Ponting's all-time best IPL XI

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has selected Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of his all – time best IPL XI. The team comprises of four Indian cricketers beside seven fo

thumb

CA offers new deal to top Aussie cricketers alluring to leave IPL

As per the latest proceedings in Down Under, Cricket Australia has offered a new long term contract to its most valuable star cricketers with an aim to deviate the mind set of fron

thumb

Shashank Manohar decides to complete full term as ICC Chairman

Shashank Manohar has decided to finish his term as International Cricket Council chairman which ends at June, 2018 that has driven away the speculations of his stepping down earlie

thumb

Gavaskar praises Mustafizur

In his short career burdened with long intervals for injury trouble, Mustafizur Rahman has achieved notable appreciations from celebrated cricketers in and around the country. [বাং

thumb

Dhawan pilots Sunrisers Hyderabad to a big win

Mumbai Indians, after being qualified for the play – offs as the first team of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been thrashed by defending champion Sunrise

