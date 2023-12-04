Indian Pacer News
Neeraj Chopra offers some bowling Tips to Jasprit Bumrah
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has advised Jasprit Bumrah to extend his run-up while expressing his admiration for the Indian cricket team pacer.Neeraj Chopra, Olympic
Arshdeep Singh joins Kent as overseas player for county championship
Legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has played a helping hand as Kent signed an Indian international bowler for the first five games of their County Championship season.Arshdeep Singh
Deepak Chahar ready to comeback in IPL 2023 after injury
The fit Deepak Chahar is ready to make his comeback for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after suffering two setbacks w
Indian Pacer Prasidh Krishna doubtful for the 2023 World Cup
Prasidh Krishna, fast bowler for young Team India, who has not had cricket action since August 2022 due to a stress fracture, is unlikely to be fit in time for the 2023 ODI World C
weather is not in our hands, it's something we can't control: Arshdeep Singh
India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh said teams couldn't control the weather, adding that in his opinion there wasn't much of a difference between the ODI and T20I formats.T
Mohammed Shami tests negative for COVID-19
Mohammed Shami was rested from India's T20I series against South Africa and BCCI confirmed earlier today that Shami will not take part in the T20I series against South Africa as th