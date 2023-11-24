Indian Batter News
Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes 3rd batsman to get out for a diamond duck in T20Is
Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out for a diamond duck in the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23.Ruturaj Gaikwad became only the third Ind
Surrey sign Sai Sudharsan for final three Championship fixtures
Surrey have signed highly-rated Indian batsman Sai Sudharsan for the remaining three county championship games.Surrey have signed India A batsman Sai Sudharsan for the LV= Insuranc
Nasser Hussain urges India to better prepare to play left-arm pacers
Indian sluggers were left helpless against players like Mohammad Amir in the ICC Champions Trophy final and Shaheen Afridi during the T20 World Cup.Former England captain Nasser Hu
ODI Cricket is the most boring competition, Akash Chopra believes the 50-over contest won't keep fans busy for long
A former Indian cricketer thinks the game's One-Day International format needs to be changed as no one remembers the 50-over games. The 44-year-old cricketer-turned-expert says ODI