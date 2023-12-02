
India Women's News
BCCI announce India Women’s squad for T20Is, Test against England, Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (December 1) announced the women's squad for the T20I and Test series against England and Australia. India Women will hos

Amol Muzumdar appointed as head coach of India women team

The BCCI announced on October 25 that it has appointed Amol Muzumdar as the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. Muzumdar said he is excited about the role as head co

