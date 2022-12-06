India women News
Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed batting coach of India women's team
Former Indian player Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been appointed batting coach for the Indian women's team ahead of this month's T20Is against Australia.Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been app
Bangladesh Women lose to India after batters fail to make it count
Bangladesh women lost to India women's team in their fifth match in the World Cup. Bangladesh women's team failed to chase the target of 230 runs as Sneh Rana and co rout Banglades
BCCI announces Indian women's squad for the 2022 World Cup
The BCCI has announced the squad for the Indian women's cricket team for the series against New Zealand and the Women's World Cup. Mithali Raj will lead the team for the World Cup
Tigresses to make ODI World Cup debut against SA
The ICC has revealed full fixtures of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, with 31 matches to be played in a space of one month.Hosts New Zealand will face West Indie
India put end to Australia's record streak
Australia's world record 26-match winning streak in ODIs has come to an end as India women win thrilling third ODI by two wickets in Mackay.Meg Lanning's Australia had broken Ricky
Smriti Mandhana's epic response to 'love or arrange marriage' goes viral
Indian women's cricket has indeed taken giant strides in terms of overall performances over the years. Be it batting, bowling and fielding, all these three important parameters hav
Mithali Raj now leading run-scorer in women's internationals
India legend Mithali Raji has surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards to become all-time leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.As opposed to Edwards's tally of 10,273 r
Fans absolutely livid as Vaughan trolls Team India
Former England captain Michael Vaughan surely knows how to draw the attention of the Indian cricket fans. The former cricketer hardly praises the Indian men's team as he keeps pinp
Fans accuse BCCI of gender bias after new contracts are released; Smriti Mandhana responds?
At first, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the contracts for Men's cricket team last month. Following that, they announced the central contract of the
India Women to play D/N Test vs Australia
India Women are set to play their first-ever day-night Test match, against Australia in the 2021-22 summer.India Women have not played a Test match since the 2014 England tour. The
More teams in women's World Cups
The ICC (International Cricket Council) has announced expansion of women's cricket, starting from 2024.[caption id="attachment_160670" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Bangladesh w
Watch: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions celebrate with Kate Perry
The defending champions and hosts stunned the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team in the all-important final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday by beating them