India Wicket Keeper News
Ishan Kishan likely to open in the absence of Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is likely to miss India's first match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia this Sunday (October 8). The young Indian batsman has reportedly tested positive for deng
Ishan Kishan needs to improve his game against spin, says Gautam Gambhir
Former Indian national cricket team opening batsman Gautam Gambhir said that 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan needs to improve his game against spin bowling if the tea