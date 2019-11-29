India vs Windies News
West Indies announce squads for India series
Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.
Rahane shines as India beat Windies by 105 Runs
[caption id="attachment_80013" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Rahane shines as India beat West Indies by 105 Runs[/caption]Brilliant opening partnership between Ajinkya Rahane an
India leave for Windies without Kumble
The rift between India skipper Virat Kohli and the head coach Anil Kumble is well known to all, and now to add a new twist two the story, Kumble hasn't accompanied the Indian team