India vs Windies News
West Indies announce squads for India series

Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.

Rahane shines as India beat Windies by 105 Runs

Brilliant opening partnership between Ajinkya Rahane an

India leave for Windies without Kumble

The rift between India skipper Virat Kohli and the head coach Anil Kumble is well known to all, and now to add a new twist two the story, Kumble hasn't accompanied the Indian team

