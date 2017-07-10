India vs West Indies 2017 News
When you don’t grab your chances you do not deserve to win: Kohli
India's captain Virat Kohli leads his players off the field after losing to West Indies by 9 wickets.
Magnificent Lewis ruins India's dream in one-off T20I
West Indies cricket team have earned comprehensive victory of 9 wickets over the visiting side India in the one-off T20I. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ লুইস ঝড়ে উড়ে গেল ভারত]Batting first, India g
Dravid urges to reassess Dhoni and Yuvraj's place in the team
Keeping an eye on World Cup, 2019, former Indian middle order batsman Rahul Dravid has urged to reassess the position of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the Indian team.Wh
Bhogle to return to commentary for India's tour to West Indies
Harsha Bhogle is a renowned Indian cricket commentator.
Kohli backs selectors' decision
Mentioning the decision as a ‘smart one’, Indian skipper Virat Kohli supported selectors’ decision to rest Rohit Sharma in the forthcoming tour of India to West Indies where they w
India to play a full series against West Indies
India are likely to play a series which includes five ODIs and one T20I against West Indies in West Indies on June-July, a BCCI media release confirmed on Tuesday (May 16).The tour