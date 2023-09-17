India vs Sri Lanka 2023 News
Mohammed Siraj's lethal bowling display earns India 8th Asia Cup title
India have chased down Sri Lanka’s51-run target to win the Asia Cup 2023 title with ease on Sunday (September 17)in Colombo. A shambolic batting display from Sri Lanka sums up the
He's not less than any Ronaldo of any game: Salman Butt on Virat Kohli
India star batter Virat Kohli hasreturned to form after a long time. Former cricketers, fans, cricket analystsare all very happy to see him in familiar rhythm. The entire cricketin
Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara on crutches
The defeated Sri Lankan teamreturned home on Monday after the India tour. The two injured players-JeffreyVandersay and Ashen Bandara were seen on crutches. "They are better but the
SLC requests a report on Sri Lanka's crushing loss to India
Sri Lanka set a forgettablerecord on Sunday. The visiting Lankans suffered the biggest defeat in thehistory of ODI cricket against India. So the country's board has brought everyon
Kohli's devastating 166* helps India whitewash Sri Lanka, set new world record in ODIs
Sri Lanka succumb to a world-recorddefeat against India in the last match of the three-match ODI series. India beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 317runs, which is the biggest in O
Indian cricketers pay temple visit
On Saturday, the Indian cricketteam which has already pocketed the ongoing bilateral ODI series against thevisiting Sri Lankan team paid a visit to the famous Padmanabhaswamy templ
KL Rahul, bowlers star in India's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka
India beat Sri Lanka by 4 wicketsin the second match of the three-match ODI series on Thursday (January 12). Asa result of this victory, India win the series with one match in hand
CAB to honour Pele at Eden Gardens during India vs Sri Lanka second ODI
During Thursday's second ODIbetween India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal(CAB) will honor the late, renowned footballer Pele by displaying footage
Jasprit Bumrah a major doubt for Australia Tests
India star pacer Jasprit Bumrahis expected to miss the duration of the Test series against Australia due tothe fact that he would require at least one more month of rehabilitation
Suryakumar's devastating century guides India to T20I series win against Sri Lanka
India have clinched the T20I seriesby 2-1 with a huge win of 91 runs against Sri Lanka on Saturday (January 7) inRajkot. This is their second big win in terms of runs against Sri L
Dravid hints at end of Kohli and Rohit in international T20s
India coach Rahul Dravid hints atthe end of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s careers in international T20 cricket.He clears that Kohli and Rohit are not in mind for next year's T20 W
Axar, Suryakumar fight hard but Shanaka's all-round show helps Sri Lanka level series
After the first match, the secondT20I between the host India and the visiting Sri Lanka was also a close fight.This time, however, Sri Lanka left the field with a win. Axar Patel a