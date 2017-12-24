India vs Sri Lanka 2017 News
India clean sweep 3-0
With already losing the series with one match to go, Sri Lanka had one last chance to end the tour with some pride, but the Lions couldn't fight hard as they lost the last match of
Rohit reveals scoring secret: 'I try to bat according to field'
India’s run widget Rohit Sharma opened up some secrets of his batting success after smacking an incredible 43 balls 118 runs in the second T20 international match against Sri Lanka
Rohit's 35-ball ton dismantles SL
India have won the three-match T20I series 2-0 after defeating Sri Lanka by 88 runs in the second T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.India posted their highest total in T20Is,
Spinners demolish Sri Lanka in the first T20I
Sri Lanka's poor run in International Cricket seems like a never ending phase as they have suffered a huge defeat against India in the first T20I of the three match series.Though S
Rohit hits third ODI double hundred
India opener Rohit Sharma has become the first player to score three ODI double centuries as he hits 153-ball 208* in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali.The interim India c
Lakmal leads Sri Lanka to break long losing streak
Ten straight overs in a row and that were all Suranga Lakmal needed to break the backbone of Indian batting line up in the first one day international match of the series at the Dh
SL earn draw, but India win another series
Sri Lanka have earned a magical draw in the third Test in Delhi with losing just two wickets on the final day. But India have won the series 1-0, the record ninth consecutive serie
India rebound after Mathews, Chandimal tons
Sri Lanka have avoided the follow-on with centuries from former captain Angelo Mathews and current captain Dinesh Chandimal. But the Lankan lower-order has collapsed on day three o
Kohli hits record 6th double ton
'Run machine' Virat Kohli turns out to be 'double century machine' as he hammers a sixth double century in the second Test against Sri Lanka on his home turf Delhi. All his 200s ha
India continue dominance in Delhi
India have kept their dominance going on in the second day of the third Test at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi. It was a day which was affected by smog.India were 371/4 overnight
Ashwin quickest to 300 wickets, surpasses Lillee
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has broken an exactly 36-year-old record of becoming the fastest bowler ever to take 300 wickets in Tests.Ashwin has completed his triple cent
India record joint-biggest win vs SL
India have hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test in Nagpur. It's their joint-biggest Test win. In 2007, they beat Bangladesh by the same margin in Mirpur