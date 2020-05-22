
India vs South Africa 2020 News
It's impossible to tour South Africa in August: BCCI

South Africa want to play a three-match T20 series at home against India in late August. That's why the Proteas invited India last February during the Cricket South Africa (CSA) ex

South Africa to host India for T20Is in August

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have come to a decision to play three-match T20I series in August which would be the first internati

South Africa cricketers ‘symptom free’ after self-quarantine

The first of a three-match ODI series between India and South Africa was held in Dharamshala in March 12. Which became abandoned due to rain. The second and third matches were in L

South Africa cricketers in danger of coronavirus

South Africa cricketers were staying at the same hotel in Lucknow with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was attacked by coronavirus. The ‘baby-doll’ nicknamed Kanika has been di

India-South Africa ODI series called off

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa has been cancelled without a ball being bowled.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed that the two

Second, third ODI between India-SA likely to be played behind closed doors

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the globe, the remaining second and third one-day international matches between India and South Africa might take place behind cl

Rain washes out opening ODI between India and South Africa

The first one-day international match between India and South Africa in Dharamsala has been washed out in torrential rain on Thursday. Umpires Joel Wilson and Virender Sharma waite

2nd India-South Africa ODI expected to be houseful despite coronavirus threats

The organisers in Lucknow are optimistic about a houseful show in the second ODI between India and South Africa, which is slated to take place at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium

India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable XIs

India will look for a fresh start in the first ODI against South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday (March 12), putting behind the nightmares of the New Zealand tour.Doing so should

Kohli 133 runs away from breaking Sachin's ODI record

Virat Kohli, the India captain in all three formats, is just 133 runs away from breaking the great Sachin Tendulkar's record in the ODI format.Another 133 runs, and Kohli will reac

Bhuveshwar Kumar opens about the team mindset regarding coronavirus threat

Indian right-arm fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar talked about the Indian team's mindset regarding the coronavirus threat.COVID-19 is the current hot topic all around the world as the

COVID-19 scare may leave India play South Africa in empty stadium

The first one day international encounter between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday may be held in an empty stadium on account of coronavirus scare.India have so far

