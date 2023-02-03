
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • India vs New Zealand 2023
India vs New Zealand 2023 News
thumb

Hardik ready to take Dhoni's role in India team

Impressed by Hardik Pandya'sleadership, many have started comparing him to MS Dhoni. Dhoni is one of themost successful and intelligent captains not only of India but of the entire

thumb

Shubman Gill century inspires India to series-clinching T20I win over New Zealand

India have defeated New Zealandby a big margin of 168 runs in the last T20I of the three-match series on Wednesdayin Ahmedabad. This is the highest margin of victory in any T20I in

thumb

India level series in a low-scoring thriller

India have leveled the series bydefeating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second match of the three-match T20Iseries. India won the low-scoring match in the very last over on Sunda

thumb

Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of New Zealand T20Is

India are in high spirits afterwhitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series. But they have been hit with injurynews before the start of the T20I series against the Kiwis. Top-order b

thumb

Rankings don't matter: Rohit Sharma

India were already at the top ofthe T20 rankings. After whitewashing New Zealand recently, they are now No. 1in ODIs as well. However, India captain Rohit Sharma is not thinking ab

thumb

Shubman Gill picks Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar

India’s young batter Shubman Gillhas been in tremendous form recently. He has hit four centuries in his lastthree ODIs including a record-breaking double-century against New Zealan

thumb

India whitewash New Zealand and claim top spot in ICC ODI rankings

India have become number one inthe ICC ODI rankings by whitewashing New Zealand on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma'steam defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI in Indore.

thumb

Ishan Kishan escapes 4 to 12 ODI matches suspension

In the first ODI of the ongoingthree-match ODI series against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan's action whilestanding behind the wicket could have led to a four-to-twelve-match ban for th

thumb

Bowlers run riot as India win big in low-scoring second ODI

India have secured the series winby defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the second match of the three-matchODI series with one match in hand. New Zealand could not stand against

thumb

India fined 60 percent of match fee for slow over-rate

International Cricket Council(ICC) has fined India cricketers 60 percent of the match fee due to slowover-rate in the first ODI of the series in Hyderabad. This was confirmed in as

thumb

Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni's record of most sixes in ODIs in India

After the series against SriLanka, Indian captain Rohit Sharma did not get big runs in the first ODIagainst New Zealand also. Despite a good start, the 'Hitman' was dismissedafter

thumb

Bracewell's 140 not enough for New Zealand after Gill's record double-century

Shubman Gill's record double-centuryled India to a huge total. But in the chase, Michael Bracewell gave India thescare. 20 runs were required in the last over. Centurion Bracewell

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.