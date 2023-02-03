India vs New Zealand 2023 News
Hardik ready to take Dhoni's role in India team
Impressed by Hardik Pandya'sleadership, many have started comparing him to MS Dhoni. Dhoni is one of themost successful and intelligent captains not only of India but of the entire
Shubman Gill century inspires India to series-clinching T20I win over New Zealand
India have defeated New Zealandby a big margin of 168 runs in the last T20I of the three-match series on Wednesdayin Ahmedabad. This is the highest margin of victory in any T20I in
India level series in a low-scoring thriller
India have leveled the series bydefeating New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second match of the three-match T20Iseries. India won the low-scoring match in the very last over on Sunda
Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of New Zealand T20Is
India are in high spirits afterwhitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series. But they have been hit with injurynews before the start of the T20I series against the Kiwis. Top-order b
Rankings don't matter: Rohit Sharma
India were already at the top ofthe T20 rankings. After whitewashing New Zealand recently, they are now No. 1in ODIs as well. However, India captain Rohit Sharma is not thinking ab
Shubman Gill picks Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar
India’s young batter Shubman Gillhas been in tremendous form recently. He has hit four centuries in his lastthree ODIs including a record-breaking double-century against New Zealan
India whitewash New Zealand and claim top spot in ICC ODI rankings
India have become number one inthe ICC ODI rankings by whitewashing New Zealand on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma'steam defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI in Indore.
Ishan Kishan escapes 4 to 12 ODI matches suspension
In the first ODI of the ongoingthree-match ODI series against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan's action whilestanding behind the wicket could have led to a four-to-twelve-match ban for th
Bowlers run riot as India win big in low-scoring second ODI
India have secured the series winby defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the second match of the three-matchODI series with one match in hand. New Zealand could not stand against
India fined 60 percent of match fee for slow over-rate
International Cricket Council(ICC) has fined India cricketers 60 percent of the match fee due to slowover-rate in the first ODI of the series in Hyderabad. This was confirmed in as
Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni's record of most sixes in ODIs in India
After the series against SriLanka, Indian captain Rohit Sharma did not get big runs in the first ODIagainst New Zealand also. Despite a good start, the 'Hitman' was dismissedafter
Bracewell's 140 not enough for New Zealand after Gill's record double-century
Shubman Gill's record double-centuryled India to a huge total. But in the chase, Michael Bracewell gave India thescare. 20 runs were required in the last over. Centurion Bracewell