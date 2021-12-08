India vs New Zealand 2021 News
'Awarding Player of the Match award to Ajaz Patel would have been sentimental'
Ajaz Patel was ‘unlucky’ for notbeing awarded the Player of the Match award, according to his mentor and formerKiwi spinner Dipak Patel. Ajaz Patel not only took India'sall ten wic
'Fortunate to have witnessed two ten-wicket hauls in Test innings'
Taqi Raza is one among a fewpersons having watched the last two 10 wicket hauls by Anil Kumble and AjazPatel. Taqi Raza, a part of TV crewmembers, was present when Anil Kumble grab
India reclaim No.1 Test ranking spot
India have ousted New Zealand as the No.1 Men's Test team by beating the Kiwis 1-0 in the two-match series at home.India recorded their biggest Test victory by runs - 372 - on the
We can't keep winning 12 months in a year: Virat Kohli
Indian national cricket team might not have finished off the job in the first Test at Green Park in Kanpur but they ensured to deliver the goods with ease in the second and final T
India clean up New Zealand tail to clinch series
India have won the two-match series 1-0 following a massive 372-run triumph over New Zealand on the fourth morning of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.The Blackcaps had
India on top after NZ collapse for 62
India were bowled out for 325 in the first innings by Ajaz Patel's 10 wicket haul. However, New Zealand surrendered helplessly in front of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Siraj, w
Ajaz Patel picks up 10 wickets in an innings to create history at Wankhede
Ajaz Patel becomes the third ever bowler in the history of cricket to pick up 10 wickets in a single innings. Ironically, the Mumbai born spinner, who plays for New Zealand, comple
Mayank opens up on the advice he received from Gavaskar ahead of Wankhede Test
Team India are currently playing against New Zealand in the second Test match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. Virat Kohli who was rest
Indian trio, Williamson ruled out of Mumbai Test
Moments before scheduled start of the second Test between India and New Zealand, both teams have succumbed injury blows as rain delays start of play.It started with the news of Ind
Shaheen sears into top five; Liton, Taijul make gains
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made his way to top five for the first time in the ICC Test bowling rankings after taking a five-fer to help Pakistan thump Bangladesh
Debutant Ravindra deny India's win in nail-biter
The first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur ended in a draw after bad light forced umpires to call early stumps on Day 5.Debutant Ravindra deny India's win in nail-biter
Jamieson achieve fastest '50' wicket by a Kiwi
New Zealand are playing their first Test against hosts India at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. On the third day of that Test, Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson set a unique record.Jamie