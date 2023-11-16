India vs New Zealand News
Kohli is the greatest of all time: Aakash Chopra
After Virat Kohli scored his 50thcentury in one-day internationals during India's 2023 World Cup semi-finaltriumph over New Zealand on Wednesday, Aakash Chopra declared him the bes
Virat Kohli smashes historic 50th ODI century in Mumbai, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
Virat Kohli broke two significantmilestones previously held by Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai during the World Cupsemi-final against New Zealand. Kohli hit his 50th hundred duringthe m
India-New Zealand semi-final moved from fresh pitch to used surface
India and New Zealand will playon a pitch that has already hosted two matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup onWednesday afternoon in Mumbai.A new controversy has arisenaround the first
India will be nervous facing New Zealand in the semi-finals, thinks Taylor
India and New Zealand will faceeach other on November 15 (Wednesday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Itwill be the first semi-final match of the ongoing World Cup. These two tea
India should fancy their chances in semi-final against New Zealand: Harsha Bhogle
Hosts India are in their bestform in the World Cup so far. They have won 9 out of 9 matches in the leaguestage. No team has yet defeated the mighty India.India has played very stro
Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Former Indian cricketer VirenderSehwag, former Indian women's cricketer Diana Edulji, and former Sri Lankancricketer Aravinda de Silva have been recognized by the ICC after success
There is no better finisher than Virat Kohli: Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli once again showed thecricket world his insane capability of chasing runs. Kohli has made animportant contribution to India's victory in the last match against New Zeala
He is a delight to watch: Harbhajan Singh showers praise on Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra hasreceived high accolades from former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who haspraised the New Zealander's batting performance thus far in the World
Rohit Sharma praises bowlers after win against New Zealand
After a 159-run partnershipbetween Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra seemed to take New Zealand to a moredominant score, India's skipper Rohit Sharma hailed his bowlers for restri
We will obviously miss the balance: India will miss Hardik Pandya
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is anessential member of the Indian team. Hardik got injured after bowling threeballs in the match against Bangladesh. He got up from the field, and then
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee fit to play against India
After recuperating from a fingerinjury, the New Zealand bowler Tim Southee is now fit for selection in theWorld Cup 2023 match that will be played on October 22 versus India.The se
VVS Laxman showers praise on Shreyas Iyer for his batting on Test debut
India got the better of New Zealand in the two-match Test series. The hosts might not have won the first Test at Green Park in Kanpur but they made a fantastic comeback in the seco